Nutall named to Lou Henson Award watch list

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston junior Zach Nutall has been named to the 2020-21 Lou Henson Award mid-season watch list, CollegeInsider.com announced on Tuesday.

The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Nutall, who is the only Southland Conference player on the list, leads the league in scoring at 20.00 points per game. He was named the CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award Mid Major National Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 11-16 after he averaged 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of victories over Lamar and Houston Baptist.

The award is named after Lou Henson who is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.