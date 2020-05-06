Zach Nutall on a Mission to Prove He's Not a "One-Hit Wonder"

The Bryan product is living in the gym this offseason

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Zach Nutall is spending his quarantine in the gym, fine tuning his shooting mechanics and adding moves to his arsenal. It's all part of his effort to prove his breakout sophomore campaign wasn't a fluke.

The Sam Houston State shooting guard averaged 15 points and 4 rebounds per game last season, and he was the lone underclassmen to be named an All Southland Conference First Team performer.

Growing up, the Bryan product idolized Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade, and just like those two, Nutall now lives in the gym.