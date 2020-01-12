I-35 stretch through Austin listed as most congested roadway in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The stretch of Interstate 35 through Downtown Austin was ranked as the most congested roadway in Texas this year, according to Texas A&M University.
It came in at the No. 1 spot on the list in 2020 after being ranked No. 2 in 2019.
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) released the rankings of all the roadways in Texas that are the most congested on its website.
The 2020 ranking of the state's most congested roadways provides a picture of Texas' growth and gridlock before the COVID-19 pandemic. TTI’s analysis provides a variety of congestion measures for more than 1,800 roadway sections across Texas, according to TTI's website.
You can view the rankings on the interactive map below:
I-35 through Downtown Austin overtook Houston’s West Loop (I-610) as the most gridlocked roadway in the Lone Star State, while Houston’s Southwest Freeway (I-69), Dallas’ Woodall Rodgers Freeway (SS-366) and the Eastex Freeway (I-69) in Houston round out the top five.
The roads were ranked based on "annual delay per mile (person-hours)":
- I-35 through Downtown Austin: 1,647,353
- Houston’s West Loop (I-610): 1,628,226
- Houston’s Southwest Freeway (I-69): 1,212,072
- Dallas’ Woodall Rodgers Freeway (SS-366): 1,101,570
- Eastex Freeway (I-69): 1,003,970
"Annual delay per mile" is computed as annual hours of delay – the sum of the extra travel time in the peak period, off-peak period and weekend – divided by segment length so that comparable values are obtained.
Of the top 25 roadways listed by TTI, there were three stretches of road in Travis County on the list: I-35 twice (between U.S 290 and State Highway 71 and between State Highway 71 and Slaughter Lane) and MoPac Expressway/SL-1 (between U.S 183 and Loop 360/Capital of Texas Highway).
Here is a full look at the TTI report:
