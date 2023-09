The area connecting Antelope Lane and Navarro Drive has been shut down while CSPD investigates the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have reported a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the 2300 block of Antelope Lane.

The individual involved has been taken to a local hospital. CSPD have blocked access to Antelope Lane at Navarro Drive while they investigate the incident.

We will update you as we continue to learn more information.