Luther Street to close for reconstruction starting Friday, Jan. 13

The road is set to close starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the city of College Station expects the maintenance to last through the weekend.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you're looking to travel around the Bryan-College Station area, be aware of road closures that could slow down your commute.

Luther Street west of FM 2818 off of Harvey Mitchell Parkway is set to close for road work starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to the city of College Station.

The city of College Station has also stated that the TxDOT contractor responsible for the maintenance expects the road work to last through the weekend, ending by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.