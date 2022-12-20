Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway.
The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch, a New Orleans inspired restaurant founded by the owners of Harvest Coffee Bar.
According to the press release, the addition of Uptown Brunch to Century Square brings the destination's business capacity to 75%. Additionally, the restaurant will be located at 1037 University Drive in Suite 104 and will feature "a Louisiana twist on classic brunch favorites".
"We are thrilled to have welcomed these new tenants to our dynamic retailer and restaurant lineup this year," said Laura Harness, Senior Associate of Strategic Leasing and Advisory for Midway in the press release. "These additions continue to elevate the customer's all-inclusive experience at Century Square, making it the ultimate destination in College Station for retail options, entertainment choices and dining selections."