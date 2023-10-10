TxDOT is asking for public opinion and feedback as they study I-14 for new routes and roadways

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in Bryan is looking into a future I-14 Central Texas Corridor from Bell County to Walker County.

TxDOT is studying the practicality of a possible route for a roadway from Rogers Texas to Huntsville Texas. One part of the study is to determine how the new route will meet interstate standards. The study will also include an evaluation of the more recently designated future Loop I-214 around Bryan College Station. I-214 is expected to co-align with I-14 as it passes near the Bryan College Station area.

In order to get more feedback from local communities TxDOT is hosting a series of open-house public meetings to introduce the study and share background information.

The first round of public meetings will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at various locations where locals in the affected area will have a chance to voice their opinions. These meetings will happen over the next few weeks from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dates and locations are listed below.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, Madisonville High School

Thursday, Oct. 19, Walker County Fair Grounds

Tuesday, Oct. 24, Grimes County Fair Grounds

Wednesday, Oct. 25, Legends Event Center in Bryan

Wednesday, Nov. 1, Hearne Elementary

Thursday, Nov. 2, Yards of Cameron

Attendees will be able to come and go as they please. They will also be able to review the provided material, ask questions, and share their comments. If you are unable to attend in person the same information shared at each meeting will be made available online.