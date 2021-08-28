Watch Live Coverage: Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana

Preparations have begun across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

1:25 PM

Plaquemines Parish has implemented a sunset-to-sunup curfew for all areas under mandatory evacuation orders. That includes the entire eastbank of the parish and parts of its westbank.

1:15 PM

St. Tammany Parish officials are expecting widespread flooding after Hurricane Ida reaches the parish. A flash flood watch for the parish remains in effect until Tuesday morning.

Power outages throughout the parish are also expected.

1 PM

Hurricane Ida is now a Category 2 hurricane as it rapidly develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ida now has a defined eye, which is one of the best indicators of a powerful and growing storm.

Gusts of up to 140 MPH are expected along the coast when the storm makes landfall.

The next track for the storm will be at 4 PM

12:10 PM

As Hurricane Ida approaches on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall, the 2005 storm is at the front of many people's minds. But New Orleans city officials say there is a key difference between Ida and Katrina: major improvements in the city's levee system in the decade and a half after they fell in the first storm.

Cantrell says she is 'very confident' in the levee protection system, which has been overhauled since Katrina exposed glaring failures in the system.

11:50 AM

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents in no uncertain terms to evacuate if they were able.

"What I'm told is there's no way this storm will be weakening," she said.

Any residents able to do so should leave the city before the end of the day Saturday, she said.

Because of the speed at which Ida is approaching, the city will only be able to focus on post-storm recovery efforts. And even after the storm, it could be days before help reaches everybody.

Collin Arnold, the city's director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, told residents "the first 72 is on you," about emergency responses after the storm.

11:30 AM

All St. James Parish public schools will be closed Monday as officials assess the damage from Hurricane Ida. St. James is one of the last parishes in the storm's path to announce school closures because of the storm.

It's unclear when schools will reopen again after the storm, because there is still uncertainty about how much damage it will bring.

11 AM

The City of Thibodaux will implement a curfew starting at 6 p.m. tonight until further notice. This storm is expected to be primarily a wind event with the worst of the winds coming between 5 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

10:50 AM

MSY is reporting many flights have been canceled ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall. Any residents looking to evacuate by flight should check in regularly with the airport and their airline for the latest updates as conditions change.

Many airlines have reported cancellations this afternoon and tomorrow due to #HurricaneIda. Anyone with travel scheduled should check directly with their airlines for the most accurate information. — New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) August 28, 2021

10 AM

Ida's eye is beginning to form as it moves north through the Gulf. It is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane by tonight and a Category 4 storm by Sunday morning.

The cone for the storm appears to be largely the same, but has narrowed slightly from the previous update.

9:45 AM

St. Charles Parish officials declared a parish-wide mandatory evacuation order Friday, saying impacts of the storm will be felt for days after landfall.

“Our residents are taking those orders seriously, in fact, yesterday before we called our recommended evacuation I already had people I know letting me know they were being proactive and leaving,” said Parish President Matthew Jewell.

St. Charles Parish could be without power for up to a week or more after the storm.

9:30 AM

Lafourche Parish will begin a parish-wide curfew at 6 p.m. Saturday. The curfew is not for dusk-til-dawn. Instead, it will continue until further notice while the storm passes.

A grace period until 7 p.m. Saturday will allow all employees to get home after businesses close. All essential employees must carry identification indicating their reason for being out after that.

9:10 AM

The City of New Orleans will hold a press conference ahead of incoming Hurricane Ida at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other emergency management leaders are expected to address the dangers faced by the city.

Yesterday, Cantrell said there was no time to implement a mandatory evacuation of the city, which would take about 72 hours to complete. Instead, she urged everybody able to get out on their own to do so, and for everybody else to hunker down and prepare for power outages that could last for days or weeks.

8:20 AM

"If you have the means to leave, we want you to leave," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. "in Jefferson Parish, every weapon a hurricane has, we're vulnerable to."

Lee Sheng said Jefferson Parish residents live in area that's like a bowl, relying heavily on pumping stations.

"We're not going into this storm full strength."

7:45 AM

St. Bernard President Guy McInnis says the water is already rising in areas outside of the levee protection system.

"Right now, we're asking our residents to prepare," McInnis said. "By noon today, make sure you're going to be in the place you're going to be and shelter there."

McInnis told viewers that they should prepare for extended power outages, heavy rain and strong wind.

"With current forecasts, we're looking at 80 to 100 mph winds here, in St. Bernard Parish,: McInnis said. "One of the good things waking up this morning is seeing people leaving."

7:30 AM

Lafourche Parish residents are under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of the storm. Shelters of last resort are open for residents unable to get out, but parish officials reiterated that they were only for emergencies, and would not have a large cache of supplies for those staying in them.

A curfew has not been issued yet, but officials plan to issue one before the end of the day.

7 AM

Ida is now 385 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with winds up to 85 MPH and gusts up to 100 MPH. A new track is expected at 10 AM.

6:30 AM

Traffic out of New Orleans has slowed to a crawl headed east or west, with motorists trying to leave while they are still able to ahead of Ida's expected landfall.

Residents have been told to leave by Saturday night, when conditions are expected to deteriorate headed into Sunday.

5 AM

Hurricane Ida is a day out from landfall on the Louisiana coast, with widespread and devastating impacts all but certain for much of the state.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall somewhere between Morgan City and Grand Isle, but officials and weather experts say the entire area should prepare for major flooding, power outages and damage.

Mandatory evacuations have been called for all residents in Terrebonne, St. Charles and Lafourche parishes.

Mandatory evacuations have also been called for parts of other parishes, especially for anybody outside the levee protection system.

