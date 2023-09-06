Bryan businesses prepare for first annual Festa Italiana celebration

This free-to-attend event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — On Saturday, the first annual Festa Italiana food and heritage festival will be held in Downtown Bryan.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this event is free for the public to attend, and will feature a wide array of Italian-inspired events, including historical and heritage displays, a Bocce ball tournament, and a pasta eating contest. There will also be Italian-inspired delicacies from Zeitman's Grocery and Deli, Messina Hof Winery, Mr. G's Pizzeria, Caffé Capri, and more.

"If you got something else going on, just cancel it and head on down," said Zeitman's Grocery store and Deli owner, Blake Zeitman. "We've got music, stuff for the kids, stuff for the adults, contests, prizes to be won. We are supporting charities in the local community and beyond. So it's going to be a really good time celebrating both the food, the wine but also the heritage of the Brazos Valley."

As of publish time, tournament signups for the Bocce ball tournament are sold out. The pasta eating contest, however, will have signups on Saturday. The kids contest for ages 10-17 is free admission, and will feature a $50 cash prize for the winner. The adult competition for ages 18 and older has a five dollar entry fee, with the winner receiving a $200 cash prize.

Proceeds from the event will go to Poggioreale in America's College Scholarship program for incoming and current college students, according to DestinationBryan.

