Make-A-Wish grants 13-year-old's wish to attend Texas A&M Veterinary School

13-year-old Gabby Zarate and her family traveled from Rio Grande City to College Station to experience what it's like to be an official Aggie veterinarian.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On March 10, 13-year-old Gabby Zarate was diagnosed with bilateral thalamic gliomas, a rare brain tumor that has changed her life.

On Friday April 14, Make-A-Wish made her dream come true by allowing her to become an Aggie veterinarian.

Gabby's father, Michael, explained her condition and how it's affected her.

“She has lost a lot of emotion. She has lost the ability to speak. It hasn’t affected her intelligence, but it does affect a lot of emotional things and unfortunately she was misdiagnosed by a lot of professionals, so this has unfortunately taken her out of a lot of the things that she loves to do, especially with her animals,” he said.

Gabby has found strength and happiness in her two primary passions: animals and Aggie football.

“I received a call late last week from my counterpart there and she said 'hey we’ve got this really special wish and this really special girl who wants to be a veterinarian and she knows A&M is the best school out there. How can you help?'” said Make-A-Wish CEO Shelly Millwee.

Gabby and her family traveled from their home in Rio Grande City in south Texas to College Station to spend the weekend as an official Aggie veterinarian.