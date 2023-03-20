Aggieland Humane Society kicks off fundraiser for 2023 Purrfect Pageant

The fundraising period is currently ongoing and will end on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society has officially kicked off their official fundraising period for their 2023 Purrfect Pageant campaign.

The campaign is a way for local cats to show off who is the best-looking while also raising money for local homeless cats. Crowning titles will be given to the felines that raise the most amount in total and have the highest number of individual donors to donate to its campaign.

Four titles of King/Queen, Prince/Princess, Duke/Duchess, and Mister/Miss Cat-geniality will be given out at the end of the event. The four winning felines will be invited to a ceremony and offered a photoshoot, prize basket, and more.

At the time of publishing, 47%--nearly half--of the shelter's $5,000 goal has been met.

Aggieland Humane Society has also featured pets on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.