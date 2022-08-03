Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Yam

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Yam, a four-month-old domestic short haired cat mix that's looking to be adopted.
Similarly to many other pets that arrive at the Aggieland Humane Society, Yam arrived as a stray from the streets. However, he is an incredibly fun cat to be around since he really enjoys playing with toys. Yam might not be the best partner with an older cat, however, as he may take his older companion as a playmate, which may lead discord and conflict between the two felines.
Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Yam is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
If you'd like to adopt Yam, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.