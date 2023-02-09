Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Rose

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Rose, a four-year-old Chihuahua mix that's looking to be adopted.

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Rose, a four-year-old Chihuahua mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

A gentle sweetheart, Rose is friendly and loves meeting new people. However, when it comes to dogs that are larger than her, she can become a bit timid. She is also very happy to be in the presence of both adults and children!

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Rose is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.