Brazos Buddies

Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Allen and Andor

This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Allen and Andor, two young pups that are looking to be adopted.
Credit: KAGS
Andor (left) and Allen (right)

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Andor and Allen, two pups that are six and 10 months old that are looking to be adopted.

The phrase "opposites attract" apply in the case of these two pups. Andor is an energetic Husky Kelpie mix that loves to be active outdoors, while Allen is a more mellow Hound mix that will couldn't be happier spending the day relaxing on a couch. However despite their differing personalities, they love being around each other.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, both Andor and Allen are neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all of their vaccine shots.

If you'd like to adopt either of these two pups, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption, click here.

