Bryan Animal Center to host Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccine event on Saturday, March 11

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center will be holding a free microchip and rabies vaccination event on Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event will take place at Scurry Park for Bryan residents, and pre-registration is required by March 8 for those that wish to take advantage of this offer. Residents must also provide proof of residency through a BTU bill or a valid ID.
A limit of four pets per household will be eligible, and service is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Bryan Animal Center is also requiring pets at the event be on a leash or in a crate.
The animal center has also featured pets on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.
If you're having difficulty pre-registering, the Bryan Animal Center recommends contacting 979-209-5264.