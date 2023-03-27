Navasota Animal Shelter announces $35 adoption special beginning April 1

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that the Navasota Animal Shelter will be hosting a month-long adoption event beginning on Saturday, April 1.
For the duration of the event, pet adoptions will be $35. All adoptable pets have also been spayed or neutered, microchipped, been treated with flea and tick eradication and preventive medicine, and have gotten vaccine shots.
The shelter can be found at 1607 Nolan St. in Navasota. For more information on how to adopt one of the pets in their care, call 936-825-6641.