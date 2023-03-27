Navasota Animal Shelter announces $35 adoption special beginning April 1

Adopt a furry friend for just $35 starting in the month of April at the Navasota Animal Shelter.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that the Navasota Animal Shelter will be hosting a month-long adoption event beginning on Saturday, April 1.

For the duration of the event, pet adoptions will be $35. All adoptable pets have also been spayed or neutered, microchipped, been treated with flea and tick eradication and preventive medicine, and have gotten vaccine shots.