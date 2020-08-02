BRYAN, Texas — It’s tax season once again, and as people start getting their returns in the mail, there’s a lot to think over.

Are you filing your own taxes? Are you trusting an online source to do that? Will that site cost you money?

Luckily, there’s help with all that.

Services like H&R Block and Turbo Tax have free options to file your own taxes online, but if that sounds overwhelming, there’s face-to-face help in the Brazos Valley.

AARP volunteers like Gene Nelson are filing locals’ taxes for free at the Ringer and Mounce libraries in Bryan and College Station.

“We’re open 4 days a week. We can review and prepare a return. We e file all returns so that service is available here. There’s no charges. There's no special requirements to qualify,” Nelson said.

All of their tax preparers are trained through an IRS program.

If you’re comfortable handling on your own online be careful with online returns that seem free to start.

“I would urge taxpayers to read the fine print as they start to do their tax return because there should be some statement or warning that there is the possibility to be charged later on," Nelson said.

Nelson also says identity theft can also be a major problem during tax season.

“There are folks out there, bad folks that will file your refund for you. Unfortunately, the refund won’t be sent to you, it’ll be sent to them.”

All in all, common sense goes a long way this tax season, and you can find free filing resources on the IRS' website.

