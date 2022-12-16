A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project

The Bryan Independent School District alongside the BCS Habitat for Humanity to choose the Quinterro-Mendez family to build them a new home in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023.

In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.

Through community donations, fundraisers across the schools and a donor matching $40,000 they are building the family a five-bed, two-bath home.

"They're very excited, they're very happy feel very blessed that the kids will have their own room for once and their kids can experience their own privacy," said translator Carmen Garcia.

Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity Carl Orozco said he is overjoyed to be bringing the new year in this way.

"We were just really really excited about it and it's gonna be really big improvement for the families, and yes it is a giving community and I think it repeats itself time and time again," said Orozco.