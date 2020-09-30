Brazos County food pantry keeps doors open despite food shortage

The First Baptist Church says it is prepared to help anybody in need and staff is willing to do whatever is necessary to get food to anyone who needs it

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As Hunger Action Month wraps up this week, the food pantries in the Brazos Valley will not stop serving the community.

Just like many other food pantries, the First Baptist Church Pantry has had to modify its food distribution into a drive-thru. And although the church pantry has been stocked with volunteers, it has run into a food shortage.

“We do have some limitations in the amount of food that we’ve been getting here lately and we hope that’ll pick up when the supply chain kind of catches up with everything," said First Baptist Church food pantry coordinator Fred Maddox.

During the pandemic, First Baptist Church Pantry has been seeing relatively the same amount of people coming to pick up food.

“It’s been very difficult because a lot of people, they have different needs you know and we are trying to do the best we can for everybody, this church has been a blessing to a lot of families a lot of people for a number of years as far as I can go back," said pantry volunteer Eva.

She says the pantry usually sees about two hundred people coming out for food.

“We make sure everybody got something. We have a lot of regulars, we also have a lot of new people that come because without this place here, they never would have food. We make sure every one that come gets an equal amount for their household," said Eva.