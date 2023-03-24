Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for second annual Easter egg hunt

Brazos Valley Blessings has been making a splash in BCS by helping families and is preparing to kick off the Easter season with their second annual Easter egg hunt.

BRYAN, Texas — Easter Sunday may be a few weeks away, but one group is kicking off the Easter festivities with an event on Saturday, March 25.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park in College Station, Brazos Valley Blessings will be hosting their second annual community Easter egg hunt.

"I think it's important to take every opportunity to give back," said BVB marketing director and ExotikEatz food truck owner Dre Rashad. "We're just here basically to support her and her efforts."

Kids all the way up to 18 years old can participate. Right now, you can go to their Facebook page Brazos Valley Blessings to register your child or arrive at 12.

"All things to continue to support the building of the Brazos and also maybe one day you'll see us in a different county or two," said BVB founder Amber Robertson.