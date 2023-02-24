Brazos Valley Community Connection kicks off Community Connection Day

Over 40 organizations attended the first Brazos Valley Community Connection Day at the First Baptist Church in Bryan to offer a wide range of services to residents.

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m., the First Baptist Church of Bryan held the very first Brazos Valley Community Connection Day for Brazos Valley residents.

The goal of this project was to create a one-stop shop for residents to receive aid from organizations that they may not be aware of or simply might not have access to.

Over 40 local non-profits and organizations were in attendance, offering a wide variety of services ranging from health care, to education resources, to even human trafficking awareness advocates.

“Its something that’s so simple but really is brilliant it just takes what we were doing and helps escalate it to the next level to really help these people get the help they need," said Health for All Executive Director, Elizabeth Dickey.

Groups like Unbound Now BCS also showcased their belief in the power of awareness.

“Its important for us because we want the community to know we’re here as a resource to them," said Unbound Now BCS Administrative Coordinator Kynsie Benefield. "if its not just for those who are victims of human trafficking but the community members to understand we cannot do this alone, its not just the 10 of us that work in this little office saving the Brazos Valley it takes a whole community to do this.”

Project Hope with Bryan ISD also provided informative resources to families in need.

“I think its important that we’re here because the community needs to know about us because there are so many students and families that are struggling with basic needs and that’s what we’re here to help and support with so the more than people know about us the more students that we can help,” said Project Hope Coordinator, Meagan Meekma.

“Our church offers an ESL program but I am meeting other people that do that same thing and its good to let the community know that this resource is available,” said First Baptist Spanish Minister, Teo Cisneros.

Bryan resident and attendee Rebecca Jackson was also happy that the event was held.