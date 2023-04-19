City of Navasota, Economic Development Corporation launch Community Job Board

In August 2022, Navasota had an unemployment rate of 5.2%, noticeably higher than the national average of 3.7%. Now, they're looking to turn those statistics around.

NAVASOTA, Texas — As of August 2022, Navasota had an unemployment rate of 5.2%, a number that was noticeably higher than the national average of 3.7%.

Now, the city looks to change these numbers for the better with a new community job board.

“Over the last several years we’ve seen a quite a bit increase in the number of businesses our populations increasing, and with that our sales tax numbers have been on the rise," explained Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira. "Currently right now we’re sitting on a 16% increase compared to last year.”

The city wants to build their workforce to support these growing businesses and help the growing population coming to Navasota.

“The economic development corporation and the city of Navasota came together to launch a community job board called Navasotajobs.com and so with that it’s a recruitment tool where businesses can sign up give information on their company post jobs,” Teicheira said.

The Economic Development Director also hopes that the job board will have a positive effect on the community's economy, providing benefits for business big and small.