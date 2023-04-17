x
City of Navasota to host ribbon cutting for new dog park

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Credit: KAGS

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced in a press release that they will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new dog park on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

A few of the features coming to the brand-new park will include:

  • Two new benches
  • Two fire hydrants
  • Two dog waste trash cans
  • Two off-leash facilities for large and small breed dogs
  • New fencing around the dog park perimeter
  • A dog-friendly water fountain

The new park is located at August Horst Park 100 Airport Drive.

