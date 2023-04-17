City of Navasota to host ribbon cutting for new dog park

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced in a press release that they will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new dog park on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
A few of the features coming to the brand-new park will include:
- Two new benches
- Two fire hydrants
- Two dog waste trash cans
- Two off-leash facilities for large and small breed dogs
- New fencing around the dog park perimeter
- A dog-friendly water fountain
The new park is located at August Horst Park 100 Airport Drive.