Junction 505 to honor longtime director Iris Wooley in celebration of life

Current executive director Jennifer Ozmetin shared how Wooley left an impact that the community and organization will never forget.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Iris Wooley is described as a woman being full of life and that spent decades of her life helping those living in the Brazos Valley.

This weekend her organization, Junction 505--an organization that helps adults living with disabilities in the BCS area enter the workforce--is celebrating her life. Wooley served as executive director for the non-profit since 1987 before passing in July of this year.

Current Executive Director Jennifer Ozmetin shared her fondest memories of Wolley about what a selfless leader she was and touched more than just the BCS area.

"She tried to find you know life here in Bryan College Station that would be beautiful where she can grow and thrive," stated Ozmetin. "She was an inspiration to all of us, she served this community proudly, she gave her life to service for adults with disabilities."

Wooley was just 70 years old. the program on Saturday, Dec. 10 to honor her life will begin at 2 p.m.

"I don't think that's unique I think that she touched everyone and her close personal relationships with everyone who had the honor to know her," said Ozmetin.

Though the Bryan-College Station are wasn't her first home, it was certainly where her heart was.

"All of her family is from Oregon and she had hoped to retire and return there but she couldn't leave the organization," said Ozmetin. "Continuing the example she set for us and by continuing the work she did for us here at junction 505."