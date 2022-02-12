A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community

Samantha Moore is a Bryan native that has a deep love for her community and has started "The Pink Box of BCS" to help those in need.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times.

One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout the Brazos Valley by creating a blessings box. Growing up in Bryan-College Station, Moore wanted to created 'The Pink Box of BCS' in hopes to provide for anybody in need that lives in the area.

"I feel like the only way to be blessed is to be able to bless others," stated Moore.

She shared how seeing groups like Brazos Valley Blessings, a non-profit that created a network of assistance for the community, is what inspired her.

She plans to expand by partnering with businesses and neighborhoods to have the box on various streets. Offering canned good items where any resident can take whatever they need.

"I look up to pages like that they're really inspiring and they've inspired me to finally jump into action and get this going so this is what we came up with," said Moore.

She hopes the blessing box becomes a staple in the community and will come to help everyone. In fact, there has already been tons of support pouring in already.