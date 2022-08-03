College Station Police responded to an area shooting

Police learned during their investigation that several people had gotten into an verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Holik at approximately 830 a.m.

Police learned during their investigation that several people had gotten into an verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired.

According to authorities, two individuals were transported by private transportation to CHI St. Joseph's in College Station at this time.

Police said the public does not appear to be at risk.

The authorities anticipate that additional information will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

It is recommended that you avoid the area. The police invite anyone with questions to contact their office at 979-764-3600.