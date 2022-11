No arrests have been reported yet.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department announces they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to police, the investigation is located on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.

Police ask that the area be avoided as they conduct the investigation.

Officers are in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue working a homicide. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lc3Ah61oRm — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 30, 2022

No arrests have been reported and no other information is available at this time.

