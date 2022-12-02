Bryan police investigating fatal shooting

The shooting happened early Saturday morning while officers were patrolling the area.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of East State Highway 21 near the intersection of Marino Road. Officers who were patrolling the area said they heard gunshots. Upon searching the area, they said they found one person who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Despite doing what they could to save the person's life, officers said the person died. The area was shut down for several hours while the investigation was being done.

Authorities do not believe this to be a random shooting, however ,they declined to release more information at this time. The identity of the person has not yet been released. We will continue to update you as more information is made available.