Victim arrested in 2021 shooting on Autumn Circle

The people who shot the victim have not yet been arrested in this case.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There are new details behind a 2021 shooting that happened on Autumn Circle in College Station.

Authorities have arrested the man who was shot and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Deontae Williams, 24, of Bryan, was out on parole for multiple felony convictions including endangering a child, criminal negligence, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He had been given a sentence of four years in 2018 but was released in 2019. His parole would be finished in 2022.

Authorities said on the morning of May 21, 2021, just before 4:30 a.m. officers were called to the 800 block of Autumn Circle for reports of multiple gunshots. Officers said they saw several spent shell casings for two different calibers of ammunition on the road.

Authorities said one of the guns that matched with some of the shell casings was found in the road. A short distance away, they said they found a magazine for another type of gun in the road, which matched the other kind of shell casings found at the scene.

Authorities were told Williams had been shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital by another person. Upon searching the vehicle Williams was taken to the hospital in, they found a bag that Williams later allegedly told investigators was his.

Inside the bag, authorities said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $2,200 in cash. Williams allegedly told officers when the shots rang out, he grabbed his gun from his backpack and shot back at a passing vehicle in self-defense.

The people in the dark-colored car have not yet been found. Authorities said at this time, Williams is not cooperating with the investigation.