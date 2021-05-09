Suspect identified in fatal Bryan Shooting

Police said through investigative work, they believe the suspect is responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — Investigators with the Bryan Police Department have released new information on a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Authorities have identified O'Donald Hill, 26, as the suspect in the killing of another person at the College Main Apartments.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of College Main street just before 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they said they found one person dead at the apartment complex. Through talking with witnesses and investigative work, they said they identified Hill as the suspect in the shooting.

Hill was not at the scene and he has not been arrested.

An arrest warrant has been obtained in connection with this shooting for O’Donald Fitzgerald Hill, 26-years-old. If you see Hill, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Do not attempt to contact or detain Hill.



If you know where he may be, contact us at 979-209-5300.



