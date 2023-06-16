x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bryan woman arrested for firing shots at BigShots Golf following fight

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Credit: Brazos County Jail records

BRYAN, Texas — A woman was arrested Thursday evening for firing shots towards BigShots Golf in Bryan following a fight that broke out on Williamson Drive.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., according to a report from Bryan Police. Barbara Foley, 52, allegedly fired the shots at BigShots and then pointed her gun at two individuals who were fighting, threatening to kill one of the individuals involved in the scuffle. 

The fight stemmed from a previous encounter between involved individuals the day prior.

The altercation eventually subsided and those involved fled. Police later used security footage to obtain a warrant of Foley's home to search and find the gun that was used in the incident.

Foley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. She was released on Friday after posting her bond of $200,000, according to jail records.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Also on KAGS:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Two arrested on warrants in Somerville by Burleson County Sheriffs, stolen property and drugs found

Before You Leave, Check This Out