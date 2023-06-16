Bryan woman arrested for firing shots at BigShots Golf following fight

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

BRYAN, Texas — A woman was arrested Thursday evening for firing shots towards BigShots Golf in Bryan following a fight that broke out on Williamson Drive.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., according to a report from Bryan Police. Barbara Foley, 52, allegedly fired the shots at BigShots and then pointed her gun at two individuals who were fighting, threatening to kill one of the individuals involved in the scuffle.

The fight stemmed from a previous encounter between involved individuals the day prior.

The altercation eventually subsided and those involved fled. Police later used security footage to obtain a warrant of Foley's home to search and find the gun that was used in the incident.

Foley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. She was released on Friday after posting her bond of $200,000, according to jail records.