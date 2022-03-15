4 Houston men arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Bryan

Authorities said a citizen called in and made a report of suspicious activity.

BRYAN, Texas — Four people from Houston have been arrested in Bryan after being suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

Malik Oliver, 25, Brian Solares, 18, Tadrien Taylor, 18 and Braydron Williams, 17 are all charged with theft, organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of a criminal instrument.

Authorities said a person called in about suspicious activity in the 1900 block of Austin's Colony Parkway early Thursday morning. The caller gave descriptions of the four men and the vehicle. Officers were able to respond quickly to the scene and they found the vehicle leaving the area.

Officers said they did a traffic stop on the vehicle and found a catalytic converter and tools for removal of the device inside the vehicle.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT ARRESTS MADE - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin's Colony Parkway. pic.twitter.com/OL9AGoPvY0 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 15, 2022

Officers said they arrested the four men and they were taken to the Brazos County Jail. Oliver, Williams, Solares and Taylor are currently in the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond.

