College Station PD issue warrant for murder suspect

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The College Station Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a man in relation to a homicide investigation.

Seventeen-year-old Censear Solomon, according to CSPD, was involved in an Jan. 3, 2023, incident that led to the death of Rashawn Jones. Solomon was with two unidentified men during the crime.

He is described as 5'5" and weighing about 140 pounds and additionally is considered armed and dangerous.

CSPD advise those with information on Solomon's whereabouts, any information related to the other two individuals or Jones' murder, to call 911 or CSPD at 979-764-3600.