Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault crimes towards a child

Anderson was arrested in March 2021 after a young girl reportedly brought his actions to light.

BRYAN, Texas — A 55-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

The two crimes carry a 30 and 20-year sentence, respectively.

Andres Anderson was arrested in March 2021, after police say, he sexually abused her an underage girl. In a later interview at Scotty's House, the girl described four separate incidents with him.

The news release also added that a family member of Anderson's recorded a phone call where he confessed.

After the initial investigation, Anderson was arrested in Laredo on a College Station Police Department warrant.

He will have to serve half of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, according to the news release.