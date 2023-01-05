Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault crimes towards a child

BRYAN, Texas — A 55-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney.
The two crimes carry a 30 and 20-year sentence, respectively.
Andres Anderson was arrested in March 2021, after police say, he sexually abused her an underage girl. In a later interview at Scotty's House, the girl described four separate incidents with him.
The news release also added that a family member of Anderson's recorded a phone call where he confessed.
After the initial investigation, Anderson was arrested in Laredo on a College Station Police Department warrant.
He will have to serve half of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, according to the news release.
Assistant District Attorney Kara Comte gave her thoughts on the matter saying, "We are grateful to two Brazos County citizens for showing concern for a young child. As a result, a young girl was finally able to find her voice and end her abuse. This sentence will ensure that Anderson can never hurt another child."