College Station police respond to multiple aggravated robberies overnight

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two aggravated robberies were reported in College Station Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

In both cases, three unknown men entered each residence with a firearm and stole items from at least one of the residences.

Officers responded to the first robbery on Monday around 11:01 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1501 Holleman Drive. Police responded to the second robbery early Tuesday at 12:02 a.m. in the 3600 block of Davidson Drive.

Both robberies are under investigation, and if you have any information for investigators regarding these crimes, you can call (979) 764-3600.