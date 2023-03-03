College Station Police: 12-year-old student arrested after making bomb threat at Cypress Grove Intermediate

While the school was temporarily placed on lockdown, the order was soon lifted after a bomb was not found on school grounds.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A student at Cypress Grove Intermediate has been arrested by College Station Police for falsely reporting a bomb threat on campus, according to CSPD.

Police say they were originally notified by Cypress Grove Intermediate administration of an explosive device at the school at approximately 12:45 p.m. The school was later placed into temporary lockdown as authorities searched the school for the reported explosive.

Eventually, the lockdown was lifted after no evidence was found of a bomb in or near the school, police say.

The student has been arrested and transported to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center for False Alarm or Report, police say.