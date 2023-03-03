College Station Police: 12-year-old student arrested after making bomb threat at Cypress Grove Intermediate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A student at Cypress Grove Intermediate has been arrested by College Station Police for falsely reporting a bomb threat on campus, according to CSPD.
Police say they were originally notified by Cypress Grove Intermediate administration of an explosive device at the school at approximately 12:45 p.m. The school was later placed into temporary lockdown as authorities searched the school for the reported explosive.
Eventually, the lockdown was lifted after no evidence was found of a bomb in or near the school, police say.
The student has been arrested and transported to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center for False Alarm or Report, police say.
CSPD has also said that there is no further danger to the public or students.