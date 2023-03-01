College Station Police: Man arrested for aggravated kidnapping, burglary, other charges

55-year-old Justin Scott Meads of College Station has been charged with multiple felony charges, according to authorities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police say a man has been arrested for a number of crimes, including burglary and aggravated kidnapping of an elderly woman.

CSPD say they were originally notified of the issue by an individual after they were sent strange messages. When police went to the related individual's house to investigate, they were not home, and authorities were not able to locate the person in question.

College Station PD detectives were eventually called in to help with the disappearance, eventually locating the victim in a wooded area at 9:35 a.m.

According to police, the victim was found in a vehicle with a person that was court ordered to not be with them.

The man, 55-year-old Justin Scott Meads, was taken into custody, while the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Meads has been charged with five crimes, which are listed below: