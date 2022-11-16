Former detention officer in Brazos County arrested for relationship with inmate, Sheriff's Office says

The officer resigned during the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — According the the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, former detention officer Tammy Shannon was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Violations of the Civil Rights of Person in Custody, which is a third-degree felony.

This investigation began after a citizen gave a tip that an inmate was using an unauthorized phone to make calls to them, Sherriff's Office says.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a supervisor looked into the report and found that there may have been a policy violation.

A criminal investigation was completed and evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Shannon and a person in custody was found, Sheriff's Office says.

During this investigation, Shannon resigned from her position that she had held since 2008 on Friday, Nov. 11, Sheriff's Office says.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for Shannon's arrest on Nov. 15 and shortly after, Shannon turned herself in to the Hearne Police Department.

The identity of the victim will not be released, but they are currently being offered victim services, according the the Sheriff's Office.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office reminds the community of it's Zero Tolerance Policy when it comes to sexual abuse. The Sheriff's Office says that they will continue to punish violators to the fullest extent of the law.