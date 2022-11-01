Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan

A man has been convicted and sentenced from a 2017 crash that left one dead, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on Highway 6 and hit Steve Williford Jr head on, killing him, authorities said.

According to first responders, signs of intoxication from Martinez were obvious and he admitted to the use of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana to them.

Martinez's blood alcohol content was found to be over twice the legal limit, according to authorities.

Brazos County DA states that evidence of Martinez's reckless driving was found from the "black box" in his car, which is a small durable device that can collect data regarding speed and acceleration in a crash.

The punishment increased as Martinez had prior convictions of driving while intoxicated and other controlled substance charges, according to Brazos County DA.

Assistant District Attorneys, Kristin Burns and Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria, stated "Steven Williford Jr. was a bright light of love to his friends, family, and especially his young daughter. No family should suffer the loss of a loved one due to the selfish choices of a drunk driver. We are thankful for the jury's verdict in this case."