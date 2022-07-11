Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder on New Year's Eve 2019

Ricardo Ramirez, the man in question, had recently been arrested at the time of the murder for drug-related charges.

BRYAN, Texas — Ricardo Ramirez has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of Ashli Stewart on New Year's Eve 2019. He pled guilty on Monday, Nov. 7, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

In the afternoon of December 31, 2019, Stewart's roommates reportedly left for a dance practice, only to return a few hours later to discover her in the doorway of her room with multiple stab wounds. CSPD later were informed by a witness at the apartment complex of a man that was seen leaving the scene with a pink object, according to the press release.

During a CSPD briefing, Ramirez was reportedly made a suspect after he had been arrested at the same apartment complex for drug-related charges. At the time, Ramirez had reportedly claimed to be associated with one of Stewart's roommates, and had previously had a relationship with the individual.

According to the press release, Ramirez was known to live in his truck, and was eventually found by CSPD officers on January 7, 2020. Following a search, officers reportedly found a gun that was missing from the scene of the crime, a pink towel from Stewart's bedroom, and a folding pocket knife with Stewart's blood on it.

In a statement from Assistant District Attorneys Brian Price and Amy Eades, the two said "Ashli was a bright light in the lives of all of those who knew her. Although taken from us in the prime of her life, her spirit and memories endure. Nothing can replace Ashli, but this sentence will ensure that no other person in their own home or their family need to fear the evil this defendant represents. We would like to thank the incredible efforts of the College Station Police Department in bringing Ashli's killer to justice."

