Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County

47-year-old Rodney Philpot was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 27, Sheriff's Office says.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.

Later that morning, deputies responded to another theft. This one occurred on the 300 block of SH 150. The victim explained that the suspect broke into a coin-operated vacuum and took all the quarters out.

Again, video footage was provided showing a white Ford truck pulling up to the vacuum. The suspect can be seen repeatedly hitting the machine with an object until the coin collector opens.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 4:58 a.m. deputies responded to a reported burglary at the same location. This time footage was obtained of the suspect in a white Ford truck wrapping a chain around the vacuum and pulling it from the ground.

Later that day, an unoccupied white Ford truck was reported as a suspicious vehicle at 12:16 p.m. in Huntsville on the 300 block of SH 30. After a license plate search, deputies confirmed that the truck was stolen from Leon County.

A deputy noticed a suspicious white Ford truck on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1:30 a.m. in New Waverly. The truck matched the description of the one involved in the thefts earlier in the week.

Philpot was approached by a Sheriff's deputy in the truck and the deputy noticed hypodermic needles in plain sight. Philpot admitted that they were used for illegal drugs, Sheriff's Office says.

This prompted a search of the vehicle.

Inside the truck the deputy found illegal drugs, power tools, jewelry and checks from a business in Bryan, Texas, Sheriff's Office says.

After contacting the Brazos County Sheriff's Office they confirmed that they had been stolen earlier in the month.

Philpot admitted to committing the crimes at the 300 block of SH 150 and the 100 block of FM 2793. He is currently being held for Possession of Controlled substance, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Theft of Property at the Walker County Jail, Sheriff's Office says.