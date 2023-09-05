Two arrested in Madison County drug bust

Alan Zavala and Leon "LeLe" Allen Jr have been charged with felonies as a part of the bust.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriffs Office reported its Narcotics Investigators Unit uncovered over 150 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of marijuana in a drug bust on the evening of Monday.

Police say they stopped a car at the intersection of Mclver Street and Mathis Meadows Lane in Madisonville for a traffic violation. A deputy and K9 were later called in for a sniff on the car, which was when the methamphetamine and marijuana were uncovered.