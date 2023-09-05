Two arrested in Madison County drug bust

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriffs Office reported its Narcotics Investigators Unit uncovered over 150 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of marijuana in a drug bust on the evening of Monday.
Police say they stopped a car at the intersection of Mclver Street and Mathis Meadows Lane in Madisonville for a traffic violation. A deputy and K9 were later called in for a sniff on the car, which was when the methamphetamine and marijuana were uncovered.
Alan Zavala, 38, and Leon "LeLe" Allen Jr, 48, were arrested and the car used to transport the narcotics was seized. Both of them are charged with manufacture or delivery of substance in penalty group one, a first degree felony charge.