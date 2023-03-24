Navasota High School teacher arrested by FBI on child pornography charges

If convicted, Daniel Byrd could face up to 30 years in prison for both distribution and possession of the content.

29-year-old Daniel Byrd of College Station was arrested by authorities on Thursday, March 23. Prior to the arrest, he was a teacher at Navasota High School.

Authorities say they were made aware of a folder containing child pornography in a Kik chat group. Byrd was allegedly in control of the folder, according to the press release.

Authorities also say Byrd used both Kik and Telegram to view and download child pornographic content, and even joined groups dedicated to sharing and downloading the content to his MEGA account. Additionally, Byrd allegedly posted links from the MEGA account into the groups to allow others to access the folders, according to the release.