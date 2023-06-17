Navasota Police assisting in Hempstead manhunt

Police say multiple agencies are assisting with finding the suspect, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department is working with other agencies to locate a suspect in Hempstead, according to a statement by the Department.

According to the department, multiple law enforcement agencies are working together in a manhunt for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.

The department said Navasota Police were asked to assist with a vehicle pursuit on Highway 6 in Waller County around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Officers said they were told the fleeing vehicle was related to an armed robbery that took place in Hempstead, Texas.

Navasota PD said officers were able to spike the vehicle's wheels, which caused it to stop on Highway 105 East. Officers said a male suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect has not been found at this time. Several agencies are reportedly assisting with the manhunt.

The Hempstead Police Department described the suspect as a Black male, early 20s, six feet tall and 150 pounds. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Navasota Police Dispatch at 936-825-6420 or the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.