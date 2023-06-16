Two arrested on warrants in Somerville by Burleson County Sheriffs, stolen property and drugs found

SOMERVILLE, Burleson County — Two individuals were arrested Thursday by Burleson County Sheriff's Office in Somerville and during the arrest, some illegal items were discovered, according to the agency's Facebook page.
Police uncovered 140 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, money, a stolen four-wheeler from Brazos County, and a stolen generator from Bell County.
James Edwin Hood Jr., 52, and Rebecca Sue Jaap, 43, were arrested and charged with a multitude of crimes.
The felony charges are as follows:
- James Edwin Hood Jr.
- Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<200g
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Theft of Property $2,500<$30k
- Theft of Property $750<$2,500
- Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<28g
- Rebecca Sue Jaap
- Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<200g
- Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<28g
- Possession of Controlled Substance <1g
Also on KAGS: