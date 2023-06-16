Two arrested on warrants in Somerville by Burleson County Sheriffs, stolen property and drugs found

James Edwin Hood Jr., 52, and Rebecca Sue Jaap, 43, were arrested by Burleson County Sheriffs on warrants on Thursday.

SOMERVILLE, Burleson County — Two individuals were arrested Thursday by Burleson County Sheriff's Office in Somerville and during the arrest, some illegal items were discovered, according to the agency's Facebook page.

Police uncovered 140 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, money, a stolen four-wheeler from Brazos County, and a stolen generator from Bell County.

The felony charges are as follows:

James Edwin Hood Jr. Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<200g Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon Theft of Property $2,500<$30k Theft of Property $750<$2,500 Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<28g

Rebecca Sue Jaap Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<200g Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance 4g<28g Possession of Controlled Substance <1g

