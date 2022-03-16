Authorities said this shooting investigation is not connected to the shots fired call they responded to Tuesday night.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of West 17th Street around 1:30 p.m. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting and found one person had been hurt. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed this shooting does not appear to be random, authorities said. They also said the shooting does not appear to be connected to a shots fired investigation that happened Tuesday night just after 7:30 in the 1100 block of Jordan Loop. No one was hurt in that shooting.

