Somerville man arrested, accused of sexual abuse of five children

37-year-old Dallas Patrick was arrested on April 13 by Border Patrol and is now being remanded at the Burleson County Jail.

SOMERVILLE, Texas — The Somerville Police Department responded to a call about allegations of a sexual assault of a child by 37-year-old Dallas Patrick. As police investigated, they found there were five survivors 10 years of age or younger claiming they've been abused.

Jake Sullivan, the Police Chief of Somerville PD, said that some of the kids allegedly abused were family members of Patrick.

“Some of (the survivors) were related, there were children that lives in proximity and had an intertwined relationship," said Sullivan. "Being a small community, that’s not uncommon."

Authorities worked with DPS and later executed a search warrant in the 700 block of 8th Street in Somerville.

Law enforcement obtained five felony warrants for 37-year-old Dallas Patrick of Somerville for two accounts of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact-- Second Degree Felony charges--and three accounts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child--First-Degree Felony charges.

Police found that Patrick was no longer in the area and worked with other law enforcement agencies to locate him.

“It took partnership to get this gentleman into custody in a promptly manner, and now he’s got to go through the criminal justice system," said Sullivan.