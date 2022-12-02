President Banks invites representatives from The Battalion to Journalism Working Group

Texas A&M's president said due to reaction to her plan to move The Battalion to a digital-only format, she wanted to get more feedback.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's President Banks is inviting members of The Battalion to the table when it comes to its future at the university.

On February 10 , Banks' office announced The Battalion would cease printing at the end of the 2022 spring semester and move to an all-digital format. It also announced the 129-year-old newspaper would move into the new Department of Journalism program the university is working to resurrect.

The Battalion leadership had not been included in this decision making and Banks said it was a decision made with university leadership. The student organization was given a choice: either accept the university's offer, or lose resources like office space and its long-time faculty advisor.

Texas A&M leadership orders The Battalion to stop printing weekly editions following abrupt ultimatum — join the university, or be stripped of resources, with only a day’s notice.https://t.co/Dd1266JOG4 — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 11, 2022

This prompted an outpouring of support for The Battalion, with #savethebatt and #savestudentjournalism trending on social media outlets. The support came from Aggies, journalists and even celebrities from all over the world. An online petition has gathered nearly 7,000 signatures.

While Banks said her goal with her plan was to move The Battalion forward in the digital age, many people saw the biggest issue at hand. How can The Battalion keep its credibility and objectivity reporting on Texas A&M while under the university's control?

President Banks' office released a statement on February 14 in response to the reaction from The Battalion's supporters and media outlets. Banks said due to the reaction to her plan, she feels it is necessary to add two students from The Battalion to her Journalism Working Group. This group has several members from the university and its focus is to offer feedback in the rebuilding of Texas A&M's Department of Journalism. The group also has included The Battalion's staff advisor, Doug Pils.

Banks said she also wants the Working Group to study the future of The Battalion, as well as options for distribution. "In addition, the Working Group should assess how The Battalion can best achieve its mission to be a strong, independent student voice in the future," Banks stated.