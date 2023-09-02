Bryan Independent School District designation system approved to increase teacher salaries

The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program was created to reward top teaching talent with appropriate salaries, meaning BISD teachers will soon see pay increases.

BRYAN, Texas — On Wednesday, The Bryan Independent School district celebrated the approval of them being a local designation system for a teacher incentive allotment program.

TIA was created by the Texas legislature as part of HB3 to provide a pathway for top teaching talent to earn up to six-figure salaries. In addition, it's meant to both attract and retain more highly skilled educators.

Barbara Ybarra is the Associate Superintendent of teaching and shared how the district finally passed the last data test for TIA, allowing them to become a designation system.

"So, while this is our first group to be designated, approximately 180 teachers, we're excited about growing more teachers to obtain their designation," said Ybarra.

She hopes this is just the first of many in the district.

The funding available for the teacher incentive allotment varies by the following levels of designation:

Recognized: $3,000 to $9,000 per teacher

Exemplary: $6,000 to $18,000 per teacher

Master: $12,000 to $32,000 per teacher

It's an investment she believes teachers are more than deserving of.

"Again we want to make sure that we're investing in our teachers because they spend everyday investing in our kids," Ybarra said.