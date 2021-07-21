College Station ISD board approve teacher pay raise

This comes after a 2.2 million dollar increase in the district's budget

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD teachers can expect to see a pay raise in the upcoming school. This comes after a $2.2 million increase in their budgeted compensation plan.

The College Station ISD Board approved the pay increase unanimously Tuesday evening. The compensation plan includes a $1,000 increase for all teachers and raising starting salaries from $45,500 to $47,000.

Additional referendums approved in the board meeting include $70.63 million renovations to A&M Consolidated High School, Cypress Grover Intermediate, Southwood Valley Elementary and Pebble Creek Elementary. It would include security upgrades, transportation, updated instruments for the fine arts and more.

Other referendums include purchases of technology devices for students, renovations to the district's natatorium housed at College Station Middle School, renovations to the AMCHS fieldhouse and football press box and sound system upgrades at both football stadiums.

In other board-related news, CSISD students met the passing standards at higher rates than the state on each End of Course Exam and every subject in each grade. The state has seen significant performance declines in 2021 compared to 2019 due in part to the abnormal education process because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also called for a bond election to be held in November of this year. If bonds are approved by the public, the total cost would be $83.16 million.